TRLPC: Peabody's secondary loan pricing steady despite restructuring reports

NEW YORK, August 27 US coal producer Peabody Energy's US$1.2bn term loan traded unchanged at around 73-74 percent of face value in the US secondary loan market, loan traders said on Thursday, following press reports that the struggling company has hired Lazard Ltd to help to restructure its debt amid plunging commodity prices.

Secondary pricing on the US$1.2bn term loan which is due to mature in 2020 held steady on levels seen earlier in the week before news broke that Peabody is seeking to revise its capital structure and restructure and reduce US$6.3bn of debt.

Peabody's loan has fallen heavily in the last few months, however, from 82-83 percent of face value earlier in July after tumbling from 88.75-89.5 on June 1, loan traders said, as coal prices slumped.

Restructuring the debt of the world's largest private sector coal producer could involve swapping debt for new shares or convertible notes, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

"While Peabody has a stated goal of deleveraging over time, we won't comment on speculation regarding specific strategies," Vic Svec, Peabody's senior vice president of global investor and corporate relations told Thomson Reuters LPC on Thursday.

Lazard declined to comment.

Peabody's shares surged 46% to US$2.23 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday midday as equity investors cheered the prospect of a lower debt burden for the company.

Declining coal prices have pressured Peabody's earnings and boosted leverage. Moody's Investor Service downgraded the company's corporate rating to B3 from B2 on June 26 and the senior secured term loan to B1 from Ba3 on expectations that Peabody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will approach 9-times in 2015 and that free cash flow will be negative in 2015 and 2016, without asset sales.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services followed later in July and cut the company's corporate rating to B from BB- and senior secured debt rating to BB- from BB+, based on the increased likelihood of a prolonged depression in coal prices and oversupply in the coal market.

COAL RESTRUCTURINGS

The coal sector has seen a slew of debt restructurings this summer. Arch Coal has extended a deadline until midnight on August 28 as it tries to carry out a debt exchange to avoid filing for bankruptcy.

Arch Coal has made progress with term loan lenders who had previously opposed a plan that would give the company more senior secured debt on the company, loan sources said. The company and existing lenders are trying to compromise on how much to match pricing on an old term loan to a higher coupon on a new term loan, sources said.

Other coal companies including Alpha Natural Resources, Walter Energy and Patriot Coal, are also restructuring their debt under Chapter 11 court protection.

Peabody reported a 24% drop in revenue for the second quarter due on July 28 due to to depressed commodity prices. The net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to US$1.04bn from a loss of US$73m a year ago, due to a US$900.8m impairment charge.

The coal producer when it provided quarterly financial results said that it would shut off a quarterly dividend to stock investors. Peabody also lowered total sales volume forecast for the year to 225-245 million tons from 235-255 million tons.

Peabody's US$1.2bn covenant-lite term loan B was priced in September 2013 at 325 basis points (bp) with a 1% Libor floor. The deal also includes a US$1.65bn, five-year revolving credit.

In February this year, Peabody amended its credit facility to loosen leverage and interest rate covenants. The company pledged extra collateral as security in return for increasing the first-lien leverage ratio to a maximum of 4.5-times and lowering the interest coverage ratio to one times.

As a result, all of Peabody's U.S. assets and 65% of the equity interests of its first-tier foreign subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions, come into the credit agreement which also amended some negative covenants.

It also allowed second-lien debt issuance, reduced annual restricted payments to a maximum of $275,000, general restricted payments to a maximum of $1m, permitted investments to a maximum amount equal to 11% of tangible assets, and reduced general liens allowing incremental secured debt to a maximum 1.5% of tangible assets. (Editing by Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)