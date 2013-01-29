版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Peabody Energy shares off 1.2 percent premarket

NEW YORK Jan 29 Peabody Energy Corp : * Shares off 1.2 percent premarket after results

