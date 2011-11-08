版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二 23:26 BJT

New Issue-Peabody Energy sells $3.1 bln in 2 parts

  Nov 8 Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N late on
Monday sold $3.1 billion of senior notes in two parts in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
  Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS,
Citigroup, HSBC, and RBS were the joint lead managers for the
sale.
BORROWER: PEABODY ENERGY CORP
TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.6 BLN      COUPON 6.00 PCT      MATURITY  11/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 100        FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S Ba1       YIELD 6.00 PCT       SETTLEMENT 11/15/2011
S&P BB-PLUS       SPREAD 456 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-PLUS      MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
 TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.5 BLN      COUPON 6.25 PCT      MATURITY  11/15/2021
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 100        FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S Ba1       YIELD 6.25 PCT       SETTLEMENT 11/15/2011
S&P BB-PLUS       SPREAD 420 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-PLUS      MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐