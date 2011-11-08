New Issue-Peabody Energy sells $3.1 bln in 2 parts

Nov 8 Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N late on Monday sold $3.1 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Citigroup, HSBC, and RBS were the joint lead managers for the sale. BORROWER: PEABODY ENERGY CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.6 BLN COUPON 6.00 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 6.00 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/15/2011 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 456 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/15/2011 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 420 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS