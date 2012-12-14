版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五

Peabody Energy expects earnings to hit a trough in first quarter

Dec 14 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it expects earnings to hit a trough in the first quarter due to lower sales and prices.

The company said U.S. sales would decline by about 2 million tons on weak demand. Prices would fall 5 percent as higher-priced contracts expire.

