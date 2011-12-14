UPDATE 1-Peabody Energy to raise output at Australian mines

Dec 14 U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy
said it will increase exports from its Wilpinjong and
Millennium mines in Australia after expanding both operations.
The company, which recently acquired 90 percent of its
Australian takeover target Macarthur Coal, said the
mines together are expected to increase production by 3-5
million tons.
While the Wilpinjong thermal coal mine in New South Wales
will increase annual production by 2-3 million tons beginning in
2012, the Millennium Mine in Queensland is set to increase
production by 1-2 million tons per year when it reaches full
production in 2013.
Peabody has invested about $20 million of the expansion
capital to date, with the majority of the investment of up to
$275 million to be made over the next two years, the company
said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at $33.81 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.