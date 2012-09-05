版本:
Peabody Energy shuts down mine in Indiana

Sept 5 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it will permanently close a mine in Indiana due to soft market conditions that make operations uneconomic.

The Air Quality mine in Vincennes, Indiana produced 1.2 million tons in 2011.

