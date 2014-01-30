版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 21:16 BJT

Peabody Energy posts smaller quarterly loss

Jan 30 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss, mainly due to lower impairment charges and cost cuts.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $565.7 million, or $2.12 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.01 billion, or $3.78 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $1.74 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐