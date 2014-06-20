REFILE-Peach Property Group AG says shares reallocated

BRIEF-Eastern Property Holdings FY 2016 NAV of $36.35 per share
* FY 2016 NAV of $36.35 per share - increased from $35.54 at YE 2015
June 20 Peach Property Group AG : Says existing and new shareholders take shares from reallocation
Peach Property Group AG says as part of institutional transaction total of 600,000 shares, representing about 12 pct of share capital was reallocated.
Peach Property Group AG says transaction at market price.
* Basilea shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the board of directors at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders
* Euro zone banking stocks extend losses (Updates prices, adds comments )