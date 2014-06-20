版本:
REFILE-Peach Property Group AG says shares reallocated

June 20 Peach Property Group AG : Says existing and new shareholders take shares from reallocation

Peach Property Group AG says as part of institutional transaction total of 600,000 shares, representing about 12 pct of share capital was reallocated.

Peach Property Group AG says transaction at market price.

