BRIEF-Peach Property acquires portfolio with 336 apartments in northern Hesse

Nov 6 Peach Property Group AG :

* Says portfolio with 336 apartments in northern Hesse notarised

* Says purchasing yield over 11 pct

* Says target rental income for Peach Group increased by more than 1.2 million Swiss francs to over 10 million Swiss francs

* Says expands portfolio; target rental income to exceed 10 million Swiss francs p.a. Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEQ7B2Lmka] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
