UPDATE 1-Britain's biggest sandwich maker Greencore to buy U.S. firm Peacock for $748 mln

* Greencore to fund deal with rights issue
* Sees enhanced earnings from acquisition
* Shares up 12 percent
LONDON, Nov 14 Britain's biggest sandwich maker
Greencore Group said on Monday it would buy U.S.
convenience food manufacturer Peacock Foods for $747.5 million
in a bid to transform its U.S. business.
The announcement sent Greencore's shares up 12 percent.
Irish-registered but London-listed Greencore had signalled
an intention to expand in the United States where it already
produces sandwiches, salads, sushi and deserts for customers
including Starbucks and the 7-Eleven convenience store.
It said it expects the deal to more than quadruple its total
sales in the United States to contribute around 42 percent of
group revenue, up from around 15 percent currently.
Illinois-based Peacock focuses on frozen sandwiches for
breakfast consumption, snack kits for children and salad packs,
among other items.
Greencore expects to see significantly enhanced earnings and
a targeted return ahead of cost of capital from the first full
year of ownership.
"This is a huge deal for Greencore, it gives us real scale,
real reach and a very strong performance in the United States
and it rebalances our portfolio," Greencore Chief Executive
Patrick Coveney said in a statement.
The news sent shares in Greencore up 12 percent in early
trading on Monday, giving it a market value of 1.4 billion
pounds ($1.8 billion).
Greencore, founded 25 years ago, will buy the business on a
debt free and cash free basis, backed by a fully underwritten
rights issue offered to qualifying shareholders.
Coveney does not expect the deal to be affected by any
changes to global trade that may come from the election of
Donald Trump as president, with its food manufactured locally
for local brands, he said.
"Whatever may happen and frankly I'm not sure people know
yet in terms of the implications for global trade once Donald
Trump becomes president, it'll have very little impact on
underlying food demand for U.S. consumers," he told Irish
national broadcaster RTE.
Peacock said the deal would help make it more innovative.
"We are excited by the opportunity that we now have to
leverage Greencore's expertise in innovation and fresh food
manufacturing, thereby bringing a broader set of capabilities to
our customers," Peacock Foods CEO Tom Sampson said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.8008 pounds)
