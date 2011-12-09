UK retailer Peacocks seeks debt restructure

* Firm looking to restructure 240 mln stg of debt
* Sky News says firm may close up to 200 stores
LONDON Dec 9 British clothing retailer
Peacocks is looking to restructure 240 million pounds ($375.2
million) of debt amid reports the firm is planning a huge round
of store closures, adding to the UK retail sector's
pre-Christmas gloom.
"We continue to progress our restructuring discussions and
plans, with no decisions taken at this point," said a spokesman
for the group, which trades from 611 Peacocks stores and 394
Bonmarche shops in the UK, as well as 117 overseas outlets.
He declined to comment on a report on Sky News which said
Peacocks was looking to axe up to 200 UK stores.
Peacocks made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of 66.5 million pounds in the year
through March 2011.
Its shareholders include U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs
, while management, led by Chief Executive Richard Kirk,
have a significant minority holding.
A source close to the situation said Peacocks' lenders, the
main one of which is Royal Bank of Scotland, remain
supportive of the management team which is examining its
property portfolio.
"The business is performing respectably in a poor market.
What they've got to do is get their capital structure right so
that it can go forward," said the source, adding no announcement
on the restructuring was expected until the new year.
With UK consumers' disposable incomes being squeezed by
rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity
measures, British retailers are nervous about spending in the
key Christmas trading period and discounting is rife.
Industry data for November was weak and firms, such as
fashion chain French Connection and video games
retailer Game, have already issued pre-Christmas profit
warnings.
On Wednesday outdoor goods firm Blacks Leisure put
itself up for sale and on Thursday shoe shop group Barratts
collapsed into administration, threatening nearly 4,000 jobs.