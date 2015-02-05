版本:
2015年 2月 5日

MOVES-Peak Reinsurance names Jackie Wong senior vice president (M&A)

Feb 5 Peak Reinsurance Co Ltd, backed by Fosun International Ltd, has appointed Jackie Wong senior vice president, mergers and acquisitions.

Wong will work with the company's senior management team to explore strategic opportunities and new business areas.

Prior to joining Peak Re, she was vice president of financial institutions group, investment banking at Barclays' Hong Kong office, where she specialized in insurance M&A and capital markets transactions. She also worked at Barclays' New York office, where she covered insurance and reinsurance clients in North America. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)
