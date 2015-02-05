MOVES-Peak Reinsurance names Jackie Wong senior vice president (M&A)

BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
Feb 5 Peak Reinsurance Co Ltd, backed by Fosun International Ltd, has appointed Jackie Wong senior vice president, mergers and acquisitions.
Wong will work with the company's senior management team to explore strategic opportunities and new business areas.
Prior to joining Peak Re, she was vice president of financial institutions group, investment banking at Barclays' Hong Kong office, where she specialized in insurance M&A and capital markets transactions. She also worked at Barclays' New York office, where she covered insurance and reinsurance clients in North America. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)
* Wilmington capital management - assets under management amounted to about $41.6 million as at March 31, 2017, consistent with those managed at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tellurian reports progress made on driftwood project and q1 financial results