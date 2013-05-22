UPDATE 2-Pearson agrees $75 mln settlement in U.S. e-books case

By Kate Holton and Nate Raymond
LONDON/NEW YORK May 22 British publisher
Pearson's Penguin unit said on Wednesday it would pay
$75 million in damages plus costs to U.S. states and consumers
as part of an agreement over alleged price-fixing in the e-book
market.
Pearson, which will take an extra provision on its accounts
this year after setting aside $40 million in 2012, had already
reached an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department in the
e-book pricing case.
The latest deal resolves claims by the attorneys general of
33 states, as well as with consumers who had filed a
class-action lawsuit against the British publisher. The
settlement is subject to approval by U.S. District Judge Denise
Cote in New York.
"This proposed settlement is a powerful demonstration of
what is possible when federal, state and private class antitrust
enforcement lawyers work together," said Steve Berman, a lawyer
for the plaintiffs at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro.
The Justice Department last year accused Apple and
five publishers of colluding on prices as part of an effort to
fight online retailer Amazon.com Inc's dominance of the
e-book market. Apple has not settled and is scheduled to face
the U.S. Justice Department in a trial which is scheduled to
start on June 3.
Penguin said it had also committed to the state attorneys to
abide by the terms agreed in the settlement with the Department
of Justice.
Pearson has previously said that it did not believe it had
done anything wrong with its e-book pricing but had agreed to
settle so that it could move ahead with the merger of Penguin
with Random House, which it announced last October.
The case is In Re: Electronic Books Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-02293.