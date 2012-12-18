版本:
US says it has reached e-books settlement with Penguin

WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it has reached a settlement with Pearson Plc's Penguin Group in the government's investigation of alleged price-setting in the e-book market.

In a statement, the Justice Department's antitrust office said it will continue to press its case against defendants Apple Inc and Holtzbrinck Publishers LLC.

