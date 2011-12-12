UPDATE 4-LSE snaps up Pearson's FTSE stake

* Pearson sells FTSE stake to LSE for 450 mln stg
* Deal seen helping LSE develop its derivatives business
* Pearson shares flat, LSE down 4.5 pct
By Kate Holton and Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Dec 12 The London Stock Exchange
is buying British publisher Pearson's 50
percent stake in FTSE International for 450 million pounds ($703
million) to take full control of the index firm and ramp up its
derivatives business.
The LSE, which already owns half of FTSE, has ambitions to
challenge Europe's top futures exchanges, NYSE Euronext's
and Deutsche Boerse's Eurex.
"Crucially, it is an excellent fit for our growing
derivatives operations and will help us develop new tradeable
products," David Lester, director of information services at the
LSE and Chairman of FTSE International, said on Monday.
The LSE said the deal, which it hopes to close in the first
quarter of next year, will be funded from existing resources,
although it has commitments from banks for 350 million pounds in
additional debt for more "full financial flexibility".
The transaction is central to the LSE's push into listed
derivatives trading which began in June when it started offering
a FTSE 100 futures via its electronic platform Turquoise in a
direct challenge to NYSE Euronext's Liffe.
The deal also strengthens the LSE's links with asset
managers, which use FTSE indices for benchmarking their funds'
performance, whereas the LSE has traditionally had stronger ties
with banks and brokers.
Analysts said Pearson, which owns the Financial Times
newspaper, Penguin Books and a large education unit, had secured
a decent premium for a business that was no longer core to its
central strategy.
"It's a good price from Pearson's point of view and it
continues the process of them rationalising their non-core
assets," Panmure Gordon analyst Alex DeGroote told Reuters.
"People in the market will likely make the follow-on
observation that the FT looks a more plausible sale candidate
now than before but I'd make the point that there's absolutely
no need for them to sell it in a hurry," he added.
Shares in Pearson were flat at 1310 GMT, while LSE shares
were down 4.5 percent and the FTSE 100 Index down 0.7 percent.
DEALMAKING
The acquisition is the latest move by LSE Chief Executive
Xavier Rolet to take tighter control of the various business
units that the LSE relies on to offer its trading, clearing,
data and technology services.
The LSE bought technology company Millennium IT two years
ago and that firm now underpins its main trading venues.
The exchange also entered exclusive takeover talks with its
main clearing provider LCH.Clearnet in September and hopes win
shareholder support for its bid of 21 euro a share for 51
percent of the clearer.
The FTSE approach is Rolet's latest foray into the mergers
and acquisitions market after his high-profile plan to buy
Canada's TMX Group for C$3.6 billion (2.3 billion pounds)
collapsed in June.
The exchange pulled the bid when it failed to win sufficient
support from TMX shareholders faced by a rival bid from a
consortium of Canadian banks.
The LSE's largest European rivals -- NYSE Euronext and
Deutsche Boerse -- are hoping to convince European competition
authorities to back their $9 billion merger and last week were
reported to be mulling spin-offs to allay anti-trust concerns.
PEARSON DISPOSAL
Pearson CEO Marjorie Scardino said in a statement: "FTSE's
strategy is different from our own. We wish it every success as
we continue to build our digital business information services
around the Financial Times."
FTSE International made earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 40 million pounds in 2010,
Pearson said, more than some analysts realised.
"It does suggest other parts of FT Group may be less
profitable than the market expects, but with FT valuations more
driven by trophy asset value rather than near-term
profitability, we believe this should not impact consensus
valuations," UBS analyst Alastair Reid wrote in a note.
Pearson used much of the $2 billion it collected from the
2010 sale of data provider IDC for education acquisitions in
China and India. Last month, it bought a Chinese
English-language training company for $155 million, extending
its reach in China from eight cities to 60.
"We are freeing up capital for continued investment in a
proven strategy: becoming more digital, more international and
more service-oriented in education, business information and
consumer publishing," Scardino added.