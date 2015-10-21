Pearson sees 2015 earnings at lower end of range

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON Oct 21 British education publisher Pearson said it expected earnings to be at the bottom end of its range due to lower enrolments at some colleges in the United States and lower school text book purchases in some parts of South Africa.
Pearson said for 2015 earnings per share would come in at the bottom end of a 70 pence to 75 pence range, a range which was 5 pence lower than it had forecast earlier this year, in part to take account of its disposal of the Financial Times newspaper.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.