UPDATE 1-Pearson to cut 4,000 jobs, hold the dividend due to weak earnings

LONDON Jan 21 Troubled British education publisher Pearson plans to cut 10 percent of its workforce, cap the dividend and restructure yet again after predicting weak earnings for 2015 and 2016.

Pearson, which has announced a string of earnings downgrades in recent years due to a slowdown in its U.S. markets and unpredictable emerging market demand, said it was rebuilding the group to cut costs and focus on fewer, bigger opportunities.

It will cut 10 percent of its staff, or 4,000 roles, and spend 320 million pounds ($453 million) in 2016 to restructure.

The group now expects its adjusted earnings per share for 2015 to come in between 69 and 70 pence, slightly below forecasts, and to fall to between 50 pence and 55 pence in 2016 before the costs of restructuring.

"Our competitive performance during the last three years has been strong, but the cyclical and policy related challenges in our biggest markets have been more pronounced and persisted for longer than anticipated," Chief Executive John Fallon said.

It will hold the dividend at the 2015 level while it rebuilds cover. ($1 = 0.7064 pounds)