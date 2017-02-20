RPT-Pearson's turbulent markets to put Fallon's homework to the test

(Repeats Feb 17. story with no changes to text)
* Full-year results due Feb. 24 after fifth profit warning
* CEO Fallon under pressure to show he can grow Pearson
* Investors want a review of group structure and CEO
* Focus on newly rebased dividend
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has
a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of
its main markets when the world's biggest education company
reports full-year results.
Shareholders, still reeling from Pearson's latest profit
warning, are already calling on the board to review both
Fallon's role as chief executive and its overall structure.
A warning in January, sparked by U.S. students opting to
rent textbooks at lower prices rather than buy them, sent shares
in the 173-year-old British firm down 30 percent in a day.
Fallon's fifth such warning during his four-year tenure will
mean a dividend cut for the first time in more than two decades
and has damaged his credibility with analysts and investors, who
are awaiting Pearson's full year results on Feb. 24.
But while some question Fallon's ability to see the scale of
the challenge ahead and are now urging action, there is little
consensus on what Pearson, which sold the Financial Times and a
stake in the Economist magazine in 2015, should do next.
"When you've given up on something like 22 years of dividend
growth, you need to get on and do something drastic," one top 30
shareholder told Reuters, on the condition of anonymity.
Employing 35,000 people, Pearson provides everything from
textbooks to school testing, college courses and online degrees,
with Britain, the U.S., South Africa, Brazil and China its most
important markets.
"It's not about cost control any more, it's about are these
markets structurally changing. Do we have the right people? What
could we be, what could we do? There are no sacred cows," the
shareholder said.
Pearson has focused on the once stable business of education
and grown strongly since the turn of the century, but has been
hit by the same digital shift that shook-up music and newspapers
and has now caught up with the classroom.
ACHIEVABLE AND REALISTIC
Fallon, a 20-year company veteran, has said he accepts
responsibility for failing to predict the changes in the market
but that his job now is to prepare Pearson for the rapid move to
digital.
The group has said it will move more aggressively into
ebooks by slashing prices and will launch a print rental
programme, which analysts note will dent its finances.
"This is going to become a materially smaller industry,"
said analyst Sarah Simon at Berenberg Bank.
Pearson shares have risen 19 percent since the January
warning on hopes of a further cost cutting drive to prop up
earnings but, having already cut nearly 8,000 jobs in recent
years, it will have to avoid damaging its sales capability.
Analysts at Barclays also warn that previous cost cutting
drives have merely worked to counter falling revenue and higher
investment needs, and have not driven meaningful growth.
With so many challenges, the top 30 shareholder and some
analysts question the conglomerate model and whether value could
be found in selling off some the group's assets.
"We're finding out that education is fragmented, some
positions are strong, some are less strong. I would put a real
question mark against that and say it's something they should
review," the shareholder said.
Pearson has already said it will seek to sell its 47 percent
stake in the Penguin Random House book joint venture, but any
further break up could be complicated by integration between
different assets.
For now, yield-hungry investors want more guidance on how
low a rebasing of Pearson's dividend could go.
"What you've got here is no sign of stabilisation," Neil
Campling, head of Global TMT Research for Northern Trust Capital
Markets, said.
"If they come out and rebase with a clear and strategic plan
that is achievable and realistic, then, even if that means short
term pain, the valuation rebases and you can rebuild from that."
