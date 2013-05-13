Pearson apologizes for student testing error in New York

May 13 British education and media publisher
Pearson Plc apologized for miscalculating the ages of
almost 5,000 students, who took exams to qualify for New York
City's "gifted and talented" school program last month.
The program is an educational initiative that provides
challenging instructions and enrichment opportunities to
children who are academically superior.
"We've extended our apologies to our colleagues at the NYC
Department of Education, and we're very sorry to all the
families and students who have been affected," Scott Smith,
president of Pearson Learning Assessment, said in a statement
emailed to Reuters on Monday.
"We have already begun to implement the multiple program
changes requested by the New York City Department of Education,
and Pearson is taking all necessary measures to ensure this
doesn't happen again," he added.
The Financial Times on Monday quoted the chancellor of the
New York City schools, Dennis Walcott, as saying in a statement
that the Department of Education is reviewing a variety of
options, including terminating Pearson's education testing
contract in New York.
Pearson, which owns the Financial Times, runs and manages
about 100 million tests globally each year, about a fifth of
which are taken and administered online, according to the FT.