UPDATE 1-Fitbit buys smartwatch maker Pebble's software assets

(Adds details, background, Medtronic partnership)
Dec 7 Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc
said it had bought smartwatch maker Pebble's software and
intellectual property as it looks to strengthen its position in
the wearables market.
Pebble, which began as a crowdfunded project in 2012 and
raised more than $10 million in a Kickstarter campaign, was one
of the first companies to make smartwatches that used electronic
ink displays and connected to smartphones.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although
Bloomberg had earlier reported that it was valued at less than
$40 million.
Pebble will no longer produce or sell any of its
smartwatches, according to the company's website.
The overall wearables market grew 3.1 percent in the third
quarter, with Fitbit's share accounting for 23 percent of the
overall market, according to research firm IDC.
Fitbit also said it would partner with Medtronic Plc
to allow patients with type 2 diabetes to monitor their glucose
levels and physical activity data.
Fitbit's shares were up 1.1 percent at $8.07 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Anil D'Silva)