Ex-Superfund executive launches computer hedge fund

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 19 A former executive at computer
trading firm Superfund is betting that blending man and machine
will help his new quantitative hedge fund buck a trend that has
seen many rivals run up big losses this year.
Aaron Smith, a former managing director of Vienna-based
Superfund's U.S. and Singapore units, has launched Pecora
Capital and is now opening up the fund to external investors, he
told Reuters in a recent interview.
He said the fund could grow to as much as $400 million.
Like many so-called managed futures hedge funds, Pecora
tries to make money riding trends in global markets - in this
case very short-term price movements in global currency markets.
However, unlike some rivals, the fund's managers, who run it
from Switzerland, take views on macro events and then decide
which of its computer models should be given more or less money.
Pecora's launch comes at a tricky time for the $188 billion
managed futures sector, which has attracted billions of dollars
in assets in recent years after making big profits during 2008's
financial market chaos.
The average systematic diversified CTA (Commodity Trading
Advisers) fund has lost 7 percent so far this year to December
14, according to Hedge Fund Research's HFRX index.
Funds have struggled this year due to an absence of
direction in markets, on which they rely, or because trends such
as rising commodities or a falling U.S. dollar have suddenly
reversed and caught them out.
Aspect Capital, which runs $6.8 billion, has seen its
Diversified fund lose 10.8 percent this year to Dec 17, while
$26 billion Winton Capital's main fund is down 3.8 percent this
year. Man Group's $16.3 billion flagship fund AHL is
down 1.9 percent from Jan. 2 to Dec. 17.
Smith's former employer Superfund, whose assets have dropped
to $700 million from $1.2 billion over the past two years, has
seen its flagship fund lose 8.2 percent this year.
Smith told Reuters that because volatility in some major
currency pairs is so low he has reduced exposure to computer
models that try to latch onto market trends.
Instead he has increased exposure to so-called counter-trend
models, which look for signs that a market is overextended and
about to rise or fall, and then trades on this.
The move to introduce human judgement into computer trading
models echoes the unusual step taken by AHL, which told Reuters
this summer it had built a computer model to cap exposure to
ultra-low bond yields.
However, Smith added that he is comfortable with his
computer fund's short on the Japanese yen - a position that a
number of hedge funds are eyeing as pressure grows on the Bank
of Japan to expand monetary stimulus.
"We have a tactical view on Japan. We're very, very
comfortable with our short," Smith said. He added that so far
this year Pecora has made small gains.
Superfund, Smith's former employer, was set up by
entrepreneur and former policeman Christian Baha, who had a
cameo role in the 2010 film "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps".