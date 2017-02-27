UPDATE 3-Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report

(Adds details about Brown's new role, paragraph 4)
By Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on
Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple
sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up
to $2.85 billion.
Perrigo said it would delay the filing of its annual report
until March, and would review past accounting practices,
specifically its historical revenue recognition of its Tysabri
sales.
The company also said its chief financial officer, Judy
Brown, was stepping down, to be replaced by an interim finance
head.
Brown will join Amgen Inc to serve as a senior vice
president in charge of global business services and finance,
Amgen said. The current senior vice president of global business
services, Michael Kelly, is retiring, Amgen added.
Brown is positioning herself to succeed Amgen's current
chief financial officer, David Meline, 59, when he eventually
retires, according to people familiar with the matter.
The deal with Royalty Pharma comprises $2.2 billion in cash
at closing and up to $650 million in potential milestone
payments, according to a statement by Perrigo, which confirmed
an earlier Reuters report about the agreement.
Perrigo also announced that it might sell a unit focused on
making drug ingredients and said it expects to reduce its global
nonproduction workforce by 14 percent, or 750 employees.
The sale of Tysabri follows Perrigo's settlement this month
with activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP. Starboard, which
won Perrigo board representation as part of the settlement, had
been advocating for the company to sell assets to unlock value
for shareholders.
Perrigo's stock is down more than 50 percent since its highs
in late 2015, when it was fending off unwanted takeover interest
from generic drugmaker Mylan NV.
Perrigo succeeded in convincing investors to shun the bid,
in part by citing the its potential to perform well on a
standalone basis.
Since then, Perrigo has largely disappointed investors,
reducing earnings guidance on more than one occasion in response
to pressure on its generics drug business and disappointing
performance of its Omega Pharma business, which it acquired for
$4.5 billion in 2014.
Last year, Perrigo's former chief executive officer, Joseph
Papa left the company for a job at specialty drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc. He was replaced by
Perrigo veteran John Hendrickson.
