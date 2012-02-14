UPDATE 1-Peet's Coffee 4th-qtr misses Street

* Q4 EPS $0.42 vs est $0.43
* Rev $101.6 mln vs est $103 mln
* Shares fall 4 pct after the bell
Feb 14 Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc's
quarterly results missed analysts' estimates on a
lower-than-expected rise in sales at its retail stores and
higher coffee costs, sending its shares down 4 percent in
after-hours trading.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $5.6 million, or 42 cents
a share, from $6.4 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $101.6 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 43 cents a
share on a revenue of $103 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Peet's Coffee, which operates a chain of retail outlets and
sells bagged coffee to grocery stores, also backed its 2012
earnings outlook of $1.70 to $1.80 a share.
Shares of the company fell to $65.50 in trading after the
bell. They had closed at $68.28 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.