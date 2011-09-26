版本:
New Issue-PEFCO sells $300 mln in notes

  Sept 26 Private Export Funding Corp (PEFCO) on
Monday sold $300 million of secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
  The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
  Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and RBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: PRIVATE EXPORT FUNDING CORP
AMT $300 MLN      COUPON 2.80 PCT     MATURITY 5/15/2022 
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.687    FIRST PAY 11/15/2012
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD 2.834 PCT     SETTLEMENT 9/29/2011
S&P AA-PLUS       SPREAD 93 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

