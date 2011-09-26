New Issue-PEFCO sells $300 mln in notes

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
Sept 26 Private Export Funding Corp (PEFCO) on Monday sold $300 million of secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRIVATE EXPORT FUNDING CORP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.80 PCT MATURITY 5/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.687 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 2.834 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/29/2011 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 93 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.