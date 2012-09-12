版本:
New Issue-PEFCO adds $150 mln notes

Sept 12 Private Export Funding Corp (PEFCO)
 on Wednesday added $150 million of Series FF exempt
secured notes, guaranteed by The Ex-Im Bank of the U.S., said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    US Bancorp was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: PRIVATE EXPORT FUNDING CORP (PEFCO)

AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 1.375 PCT    MATURITY    02/15/2017
TYPE SEC NTS    ISS PRICE 102.128   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 0.881 PCT     SETTLEMENT  09/20/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 19 BPS       PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

