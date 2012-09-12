New Issue-PEFCO adds $150 mln notes

Sept 12 Private Export Funding Corp (PEFCO) on Wednesday added $150 million of Series FF exempt secured notes, guaranteed by The Ex-Im Bank of the U.S., said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. US Bancorp was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: PRIVATE EXPORT FUNDING CORP (PEFCO) AMT $150 MLN COUPON 1.375 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2017 TYPE SEC NTS ISS PRICE 102.128 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 0.881 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/20/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 19 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A