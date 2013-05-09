Apple supplier Pegatron boosts China workforce by 40 pct in H2

TAIPEI May 9 Pegatron Corp, an
assembler of Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad, said it would
increase its number of workers in China by up to 40 percent in
the second half of the year, fuelling market speculation of a
new cheaper iPhone.
Pegatron currently employs 100,000 workers.
Suppliers have told Reuters that Apple is developing a
cheaper model of the phone, broadening its sales base to
lower-income buyers in growth markets such as China and India.
A supplier source in Japan said small-scale production of
the display panel for the model would begin in May, ramping up
to mass production in June.
Apple is widely expected to launch the cheaper version of
the iPhone in the third quarter.
Pegatron's Chief Financial Officer Charles Lin told Reuters
on Thursday that 60 percent of the company's 2013 revenue would
come from the second half.
He declined to comment whether the cheaper iPhone was among
the new products to be made in the second half. He said there
would be new computer models after Intel launches its
new Haswell processor.
Pegatron President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Cheng
told an investor conference on Wednesday that revenue from
communication products would contribute up to 40 percent to
total in the six months from June, compared to 24 percent in the
three months in the beginning of the year, local media reported.
Pegatron posted a 81 percent surge in net profit in the
first quarter from a year earlier to T$2.31 billion ($78.59
million), while its operating margin improved to 0.8 percent
from 0.3 percent in the previous quarter.
"Making the cheaper iPhone will further help Pegatron's
operating margin because its plastic casing is easier to make
than iPhone 5's metal casing; this should ensure a good yield
rate," said Fubon Securities analyst Arthur Liao.
Liao added a higher yield rate would also be bring an edge
to Pegatron's profibility over Hon Hai Precision Industry
, the major supplier to Apple.