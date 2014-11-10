版本:
BRIEF-Pegatron sees revenue from non-computing segment up Q4 versus Q3

Nov 10 Pegatron Corp

* Sees notebook shipment volume up 20-30 percent in Q4 versus Q3

* Sees revenue from non-computing segment up 40-50 percent in Q4 versus Q3 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Michael Gold in Taipei)
