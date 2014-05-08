版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 8日 星期四 14:44 BJT

Pegatron sees Q2 notebook shipment volume growing slightly

| TAIPEI

TAIPEI May 8 Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, a major manufacturer of electronic goods for companies like Apple Inc, sees notebook PC shipment volume growing by up to 5 percent in the second quarter from the first, company CFO Charles Lin said during the company's quarterly investor conference Thursday.

The company, which industry watchers believe will be one of the manufacturers of the upcoming large-screen iPhone from Apple, alongside larger rival Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , had previously reported a first-quarter net profit of T$2.73 billion ($90.68 million), a increase of 18.5 percent on-year, versus expectations of a 13 percent decline.

The figure lagged the net profit of T$3.38 billion reported for the previous quarter.

($1 = 30.1045 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐