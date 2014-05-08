Pegatron sees Q2 notebook shipment volume growing slightly

| TAIPEI
TAIPEI May 8 Taiwan's Pegatron Corp,
a major manufacturer of electronic goods for companies like
Apple Inc, sees notebook PC shipment volume growing by
up to 5 percent in the second quarter from the first, company
CFO Charles Lin said during the company's quarterly investor
conference Thursday.
The company, which industry watchers believe will be one of
the manufacturers of the upcoming large-screen iPhone from
Apple, alongside larger rival Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
, had previously reported a first-quarter net profit of
T$2.73 billion ($90.68 million), a increase of 18.5 percent
on-year, versus expectations of a 13 percent decline.
The figure lagged the net profit of T$3.38 billion reported
for the previous quarter.
($1 = 30.1045 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)