peHUB-Peter Dolan takes on role heading PE at Makena

* To head a team of three at new firm
* Harvard has had turnover in staff
* Stanford veterans formed multi-strategy firm
By Chris Witkowsky
NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters peHUB) - Former Harvard private
equity honcho Peter Dolan appears to have found a permanent
home.
Dolan has joined Makena Capital Management full time as head
of the private equity program. He leads a team of two others -
principals Brian Rodde and David Young. The team invests in
private equity and venture capital. Makena is a multi-asset
class investment manager in Menlo Park, California.
Dolan, who has been working with Makena as a senior adviser
for several months, is not directly replacing anyone. David
Burke, Makena's chief executive officer, had been leading
private equity and that responsibility will pass to Dolan,
according to a person with knowledge of the firm.
"Makena Capital Management is pleased to welcome Peter Dolan
as a managing director," the firm said in a statement emailed to
peHUB.
Dolan left Harvard Management Company last year, after 18
years running the endowment's private equity and venture capital
portfolio. In October, Harvard said Lane MacDonald would replace
Dolan, starting in December; however, MacDonald left in February
to become president of Crosby Advisors, the family office of the
Johnson family (owners of Fidelity Investments).
Makena, which manages more than $15 billion, was formed in
2005 by Stanford Management Company executives Mike McCaffery
and Burke. McCaffery is the former president and CEO of the
Stanford Management Company, while Burke was a managing
director.
McCaffery has been the CEO of Makena since inception, but
has moved into a chairman role, while Burke took over the CEO
spot. McCaffery has retained his role on the investment
commitment, management committee and remains deeply involved in
management of Makena's investments, according to the person with
knowledge of the firm.