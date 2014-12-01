BRIEF-Pelikan Holding to delist shares from Six Swiss Exchange per March 2, 2015

BRIEF-Novartis' Cart-T Therapy CTl019 gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation
* Novartis car-t cell therapy ctl019 receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL
Dec 1 Pelikan Holding AG
* Delisting of the 1,001,000 bearer shares listed at Six Swiss Exchange with a par value of 65 Swiss francs each
* Says shares will be delisted per March 2, 2015; accordingly, the last trading day is Feb. 27, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1pELOwj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novartis car-t cell therapy ctl019 receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL
* On April 13 the Chinese authorities approved the purchase of the Chinese forming plant Schuler (Tianjin) Metal Forming Technology Center Co. Ltd. by the Feintool Group
ZURICH, April 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday: