BRIEF-Pelikan Holding to delist shares from Six Swiss Exchange per March 2, 2015

Dec 1 Pelikan Holding AG

* Delisting of the 1,001,000 bearer shares listed at Six Swiss Exchange with a par value of 65 Swiss francs each

* Says shares will be delisted per March 2, 2015; accordingly, the last trading day is Feb. 27, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1pELOwj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)