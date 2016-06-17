Pembina says Western Pipeline remains shut due to wet weather

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
CALGARY, Alberta, June 17 Pembina Pipeline Corp's Western System Pipeline in northern British Columbia remained shut for a second day on Friday as a precautionary measure due to wet weather in the region, a company spokesman said on Friday.
Pembina, which informed shippers on Thursday about the pipeline outage, said there was currently no timeline for restarting operations. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Diane Craft)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.