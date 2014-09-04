BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline to acquire Vantage Pipeline System, stake in Saskatchewan ethane plant

Sept 4 Pembina Pipeline Corp :
* Has entered into agreements to acquire Vantage Pipeline
System and Mistral Midstream Inc.'s interest in saskatchewan
ethane extraction plant for total consideration of us$650
million
* Deal subject to traditional closing adjustments from
certain entities affiliated with Riverstone Holdings LLC
* Anticipates incurring additional capital expenditures of
approximately c$100 million (net to Pembina) prior to end of
2015 in connection with transaction
* Is also acquiring pipeline infrastructure from Mistral and
Mistral's interest in SEEP
* Intends to use cash of us$395 million and us$255 million
in common shares to fund transaction
* Expects to fund a portion of cash consideration with a
bought-deal preferred share issuance and existing credit
capacity
* us$255 million common share portion will result in 5.61
million shares being issued to seller
