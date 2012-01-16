版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 16日

Pembina Pipeline to buy Provident Energy for C$3.24 bln

Jan 16 Pembina Pipeline said it will buy Provident Energy for about C$3.24 billion ($3.16 billion) in an all-stock deal, to boost its presence in the North American energy infrastructure sector.

Calgary-based Pembina will pay Provident shareholders 0.425 of its stock for each Provident share.

The deal represents a premium of about 24 percent to Provident's Friday close.

