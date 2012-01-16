Pembina Pipeline to buy Provident Energy for C$3.24 bln

BRIEF-Merit Medical Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.31
* Merit medical reports results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
Jan 16 Pembina Pipeline said it will buy Provident Energy for about C$3.24 billion ($3.16 billion) in an all-stock deal, to boost its presence in the North American energy infrastructure sector.
Calgary-based Pembina will pay Provident shareholders 0.425 of its stock for each Provident share.
The deal represents a premium of about 24 percent to Provident's Friday close.
* New york mortgage trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Whiting petroleum corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results