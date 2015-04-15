版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 04:12 BJT

Pemex eyes Samurai market

NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex is considering a return to the Samurai market as soon as this year, Treasurer Rodolfo Campos told IFR.

"We are working hard (on the filing process) to make it possible by the end of the summer," said Campos.

The issuer has been working with the Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Mizuho and Sumitomo which took the credit on a roadshow last year.

"The idea is to diversify our investor base (among accounts) which wouldn't buy our paper if it isn't denominated in yen or sold in a Samurai format," he said.

Pemex raised EUR2.25bn in the euro market Tuesday through the issuance of seven and 12-year bonds that were priced to yield 1.98% and 2.848%, respectively. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐