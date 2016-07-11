Pemex bookbuilding for JBIC-guaranteed 10-yr Samurai

HONG KONG, July 11 (IFR) - Mexican state-owned petroleum company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) today began marketing a 10-year Samurai bond at yield guidance of 0.53-0.57 percent.

Pemex, rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, will receive a guarantee for the notes from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation .

Pricing is expected as early as this Friday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko are joint lead managers. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)