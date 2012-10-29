版本:
2012年 10月 30日 星期二

Mexico's Pemex posts third-quarter profit of 23.9 billion pesos

MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex reported on Monday a third-quarter profit of 23.9 billion pesos ($1.86 billion), with revenue reaching 408.9 billion pesos in the July to September period.

Pemex posted a third quarter net loss of 81 billion pesos for the year-earlier period, on revenue totaling 392 billion pesos.

