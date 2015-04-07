版本:
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex and First Reserve sign $1 bln cooperation deal

(Adds comment from Pemex spokesman)

MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexico's state-controlled oil company Pemex and U.S. private equity firm First Reserve have signed a cooperation agreement worth up to $1 billion to develop energy infrastructure, transportation and processing projects, Pemex said on Tuesday.

Last month, First Reserve and BlackRock Inc took a joint stake worth about $900 million in the second phase of Mexican pipeline project Los Ramones.

A Pemex spokesman said the deal made public on Tuesday was separate from the one announced last month. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Dave Graham)
