Mexico's Pemex and First Reserve sign $1 bln cooperation deal

MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexico's state-controlled oil company Pemex and U.S. private equity firm First Reserve have signed a cooperation agreement worth up to $1 billion to develop energy infrastructure, transportation and processing projects, Pemex said on Tuesday.

Last month, First Reserve and BlackRock Inc took a joint stake worth about $900 million in the second phase of Mexican pipeline project Los Ramones. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)