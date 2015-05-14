版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 01:50 BJT

Mexico's Pemex says signs crude contract with Hyundai

MEXICO CITY May 14 Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Thursday it had signed a contract with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co to sell the company crude oil in the second half of this year.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐