ICA Fluor, Pemex sign contract for refinery project

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 ICA Fluor, a joint venture between Mexican construction company ICA and U.S. engineering firm Fluor Corp, has signed a nearly $100 million contract with Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex to reprocess fuel products into higher-value distillates, ICA said on Monday.

The contract should increase Pemex's distillate production by between 63 and 80 percent at its refinery in Tula, central Mexico, Pemex said in a statement.

The contract between ICA Fluor and Pemex is for the first phase of an existing project worth $3.463 billion in total, according to Pemex.