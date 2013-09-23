版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 23日 星期一 22:12 BJT

ICA Fluor, Pemex sign contract for refinery project

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 ICA Fluor, a joint venture between Mexican construction company ICA and U.S. engineering firm Fluor Corp, has signed a nearly $100 million contract with Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex to reprocess fuel products into higher-value distillates, ICA said on Monday.

The contract should increase Pemex's distillate production by between 63 and 80 percent at its refinery in Tula, central Mexico, Pemex said in a statement.

The contract between ICA Fluor and Pemex is for the first phase of an existing project worth $3.463 billion in total, according to Pemex.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐