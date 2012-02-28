UPDATE 1-Mexico's state oil company Pemex widens 4th qtr loss

* Pemex posts 4th quarter loss of 23.83 bln pesos
* Revenues increase to 420 billion pesos
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state oil
monopoly Pemex widened its loss in the fourth quarter
due to higher taxes and a depreciation of the Mexican peso, the
company said on Monday.
State-run Pemex said it lost 23.83 billion pesos ($1.7
billion) compared with a net loss of 23.56 billion pesos in the
fourth-quarter of 2010, in a filing with the Mexican stock
exchange.
The company said it paid 58 percent of its total earnings in
the quarter in taxes to the government, which relies heavily on
crude revenues to fund the federal budget.
Pemex said sales jumped to 420 billion pesos in the October
to December period compared with 343 billion pesos earned in the
same quarter a year earlier, helped by higher oil prices.
Pemex posted a massive loss of 81 billion Mexican pesos in
the third quarter of last year, its worst quarterly performance
in nearly three years.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has struggled to
increase oil output after a dramatic decline at its largest oil
fields but said on Sunday it had reached a reserve replacement
rate of 100 percent for the first time.
Pemex's troubles have prompted calls for reform of the oil
giant to allow for more private investment in the industry, and
the company awarded its first private oil operating contracts
for operating three small mature fields last year.