Pemex loses U.S. appeal over $406 million arbitration award

BRIEF-Interoil says shareholders to vote on Exxon deal on Feb. 14
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
NEW YORK Aug 2 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a decision confirming a $406 million arbitration ruling won by a unit of KBR Inc in a contract dispute with the Mexican national oil company Pemex.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York let stand a decision confirming a $300 million award issued even though a Mexican court had nullified it, and upheld a lower-court judge's ruling that added $106 million to the judgment. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil
* Establishment of committee by North Kivu government to support Alphamin subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining, S.A. To develop Bisie Tin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of units for up to $1.5 million in total gross proceeds