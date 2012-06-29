版本:
New Issue-PEMEX sells $200 mln notes

June 29 Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) on
Thursday sold $400 million of 3(a)(2) exempt fixed rate notes
guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PEMEX

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 1.95 PCT    MATURITY    12/20/2022
TYPE EX-IM NTS  ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/20/2012
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 1.95 PCT     SETTLEMENT  07/06/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

