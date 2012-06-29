New Issue-PEMEX sells $200 mln notes

June 29 Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) on Thursday sold $400 million of 3(a)(2) exempt fixed rate notes guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PEMEX AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.95 PCT MATURITY 12/20/2022 TYPE EX-IM NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/20/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.95 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/06/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS