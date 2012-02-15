UPDATE 3-Pemex awards engineering contract for new refinery

* Contract to develop basic engineering

* Aim for operation start-up by 2016

MEXICO CITY Feb 15 State-owned oil giant Pemex took the first step toward building a new refinery on Wednesday by awarding a design contract for the facility, which aims to reduce Mexico's dependence on imported fuel.

The winning bid for the $135 million contract went to a consortium, including a joint venture between Mexican construction company ICA and oil services firm Fluor Corp, which will draw up plans for the 300,000 barrel-per-day Tula refinery in the state of Hidalgo.

"It is important to note that 63 percent of this job will be done by Mexican companies," Pemex said in a statement.

The Tula project, which aims to reduce Mexico's dependence on foreign gasoline, has been politically popular as a potential source of jobs and investment.

But experts question the economic viability of building an expensive and complicated new refinery that will cost an estimated $10 billion when Pemex can import cheap gasoline from the United States.

Pemex plans for the refinery to be operational by 2016, but it has already been plagued by delays.

Mexico's six refineries process a total of 1.54 million bpd, not including the added output from the recently completed expansion of the Minatitlan facility.

Among the world's top 10 oil producers, Mexico imported more than half of its gasoline needs in 2011 due to a lack of refining capacity. Without urgent action, the country could be importing more than two-thirds of its gasoline by 2015, according to an unpublished Pemex business plan.

Mexico imported 424,000 bpd of gasoline in December, up from 391,000 bpd the previous month, Pemex statistics showed.

But Pemex also appears to be diverting its profitable crude for export to the United States, where it can be refined cheaply on the Gulf Coast, instead of keeping the oil at home for local processing. Oil exports are up as Mexican gasoline output and refinery runs are down, even as national demand for refined products rises.