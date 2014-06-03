版本:
Pemex selling 7.86 percent of Repsol stake - book runners

MADRID, June 3 Mexico's national oil company Pemex is selling 7.86 percent of its stake in Spanish oil firm Repsol through an accelerated book build, book runners Citigroup and Deutsche Bank said in a filing with Spain's stock market regulator on Tuesday.

Repsol declined to comment. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)
