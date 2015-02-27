版本:
Mexico's Pemex posts wider loss in 4th-qtr

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex on Friday reported a wider loss for the fourth-quarter, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Pemex said its quarterly loss totaled 115.768 billion pesos ($7.85 billion) during the October to December period, against a 77.454 billion peso loss for the fourth-quarter of 2013.

($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
