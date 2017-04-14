U.S. Vice President Pence heads to Seoul as North Korea tensions flare

| WASHINGTON, April 14
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. Vice President Mike
Pence will travel to South Korea on Sunday in what his aides
said was a sign of the U.S. commitment to its ally in the face
of rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear program.
Pence's Seoul stop kicks off a long-planned 10-day trip to
Asia - his first as vice president - and comes amid concerns
that Pyongyang could soon conduct its sixth nuclear test.
President Donald Trump has warned against further
provocations, sending an aircraft carrier group to the region as
a show of force. His officials have been assessing tougher
economic sanctions as well as military options to curb North
Korea's nuclear ambitions.
Pence plans to celebrate Easter with U.S. and Korean troops
on Sunday before talks on Monday with acting President Hwang
Kyo-ahn.
"We're going to consult with the Republic of Korea on North
Korea's efforts to advance its ballistic missile and its nuclear
program," a White House foreign policy adviser told reporters,
previewing Pence's trip.
Pence will land in Seoul the day after North Korea's biggest
national day, the "Day of the Sun." The White House has
contingency plans for Pence's trip should it coincide with a
another North Korean nuclear test by its leader Kim Jong Un, the
adviser said.
"Unfortunately, it's not a new surprise for us. He continues
to develop this program, he continues to launch missiles into
the Sea of Japan," the adviser said.
"With the regime it's not a matter of if - it's when. We are
well prepared to counter that," the adviser said.
'FREE AND FAIR' TRADE
Pence expects to talk about the "belligerence" of North
Korea at stops in Tokyo, Jakarta and Sydney, the White House
adviser said.
But the need for "free and fair trade" will also be a theme,
the adviser said.
Trump campaigned on an "America First" trade policy,
complaining that trade partners in Asia and elsewhere had taken
advantage of the United States.
One of his first acts in office was to remove the United
States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade
deal negotiated by former President Barack Obama.
"Withdrawing from the TPP shouldn't be seen as a retreat
from the region. On the contrary, our economic presence in the
region is enduring," the adviser said.
On Tuesday, Pence will kick off economic talks with Japan
requested by Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The
discussions will focus more on setting a "framework" for future
talks rather than on specific industry issues, a White House
official said.
Pence will meet with business leaders at each stop,
including in Jakarta, though he was not expected to wade into
the weedy details of disputes between the Indonesian government
and U.S. companies like mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc
.
"We're going to discuss the business environment in
Indonesia in a general sense," a White House official said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Michael Perry)