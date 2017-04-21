版本:
Pence to witness $10 bln in agreements with U.S. companies in Indonesia -White House official

JAKARTA, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to witness the signing of more than $10 billion in memoranda of understanding with U.S. companies in Indonesia on Friday, a White House official said.

The 11 deals are expected to be signed with companies including Exxon Mobil, Lockheed Martin and General Electric. Pence is on the final day of a visit to Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Paul Tait)
