Tensions lurk behind Pence's "partnership" visit to Indonesia

* U.S. VP Pence visits Indonesia next week on Asian tour
* Spats with Google, Freeport, JP Morgan weigh on relations
* Indonesia questions Trump policies on immigration, trade
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, April 13 Washington has billed Vice
President Mike Pence's visit to Indonesia next week as a booster
for the Strategic Partnership between the world's second- and
third-largest democracies, but a raft of bilateral tensions
could sap the goodwill from his trip.
Pence's counterpart in the world's most populous Muslim
country has voiced worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's
immigration policy, which critics say is biased against Muslims,
and about his "America First" mantra on trade and investment.
"We in Indonesia never change. The change is there. That's
why we're asking them now, 'what is your policy now on the
economy, on democracy, now that Trump is in power?'," Vice
President Jusuf Kalla told Reuters on March 31.
"What does it mean, 'America first'? I can say, too,
'Indonesia first' if you say 'America first'."
Indonesia is one of 16 countries against which the United
States runs a trade deficit that will be investigated by the
Trump administration for possible trade abuses.
Trump's combative approach will not sit easily with
Indonesia, where economic nationalism and protectionist
tendencies have flourished since a slump in commodity prices in
recent years slammed the brakes on economic growth.
"Unfortunately I do see a hardening of attitudes on our
side," said a senior Indonesian government official, who
declined to be named. "And it's of particular concern because
we're on that list of 16 countries ... that are going to be
investigated."
The official said a tougher stand by Indonesian authorities
had also contributed to a series of disputes with U.S.
companies, including Alphabet Inc's Google, miner
Freeport-McMoRan Inc and financial services giant JP
Morgan Chase & Co.
A SERIES OF FACE-OFFS
Indonesia has duelled with Google over back taxes and fines
running into hundreds of millions of dollars, and with Freeport
in a contract row that has crippled operations at the world's
second-largest copper mine, Grasberg.
It also dropped JP Morgan as a primary bond dealer after the
bank's research analysts issued a negative report on the country
in November.
"It's a very unfortunate series of issues which all happen
to be American," said the official, who expects them to come up
in private during Pence's visit. Indonesia is the third stop on
an April 15-25 tour that includes South Korea, Japan and
Australia.
Google declined to comment for this report, and JPMorgan did
not respond to a request for comment.
Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama said: "This visit
is happening entirely independent of our current negotiations
with the government of Indonesia."
However, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, Freeport's
third-biggest shareholder and now a special adviser to Trump,
has described Jakarta's tactics over the mining contract as
"disingenuous and insulting", according to the New York Times.
Another potential irritant is biodiesel.
The U.S. National Biodiesel Board (NBB), a producer group,
has petitioned the U.S. government to impose anti-dumping duties
on biodiesel from Indonesia and Argentina, claiming they have
flooded the U.S. market.
"This is one of the issues that we have asked the trade
ministry to bring to the meeting (with Pence)," Paulus
Tjakrawan, a director at the Indonesia Biofuel Producers
Association, told Reuters.
"Our hope is for the government to be firm ... Otherwise we
will be taken advantage of," he said. "Not to act like thugs
but, for example, if they put barriers to our exports, why not
stop importing some of their goods?"
Despite the strains, the government official said Indonesia
would be careful to start its relationship with the Trump
administration on the right foot.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approach to foreign
policy has been led more by economic interests than geopolitical
considerations: he has pursued increased trade and investment
from China but keeps a diplomatic distance from Beijing and
established a strategic partnership with Washington under former
President Barack Obama.
U.S. ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph R. Donovan Jr, said in
a statement last week that Pence's visit reflected a continued
commitment to that partnership, would deepen economic engagement
and boost regional security cooperation.
"The U.S. embassy here certainly is going to great lengths
to make the visit a success," said the Indonesian official. "My
impression is he's (Pence) not going to ruffle feathers in
public, he's not going to cause a ruckus."
(Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Lincoln Feast)