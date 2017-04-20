UPDATE 3-U.S. VP Pence tours Southeast Asia's biggest mosque, talks trade in Indonesia

* Pence calls Indonesia Islam "an inspiration" before mosque
visit
* Pence seeks "fairer trade" deal after meeting President
Widodo
* Indonesia one of 16 countries with US trade surplus under
review
* Indonesia has series of disputes with U.S. companies
* The two countries agree to continue strategic partnership
(Adds Trump to attend summits in Asia in November)
By Roberta Rampton
JAKARTA, April 20 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence
toured Southeast Asia's largest mosque on Thursday during a
visit to Indonesia, calling the Muslim-majority nation's
tradition of following a moderate form of Islam "an inspiration
to the world".
Pence, an evangelical Christian, has sought to use his trip
to soften some of the harsher edges of rhetoric about the Muslim
world used by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has frequently
railed against "radical Islamic terrorism."
As leader of the world's most populous Muslim nation,
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has voiced worries about
Trump's immigration policy, which critics say is biased against
Muslims.
Pence, standing side by side with Widodo at a news
conference, said: "One of the greatest threats we face is the
rise and spread of terrorism," though he did not refer to
"radical Islam".
"As the largest majority-Muslim country, Indonesia's
tradition of moderate Islam, frankly, is an inspiration to the
world," he said.
"In your nation as in mine, religion unifies, it doesn't
divide," he added.
Pence, joined by his wife and daughters, later went on a
tour of Jakarta's Istiqlal mosque, posing for pictures in the
massive empty courtyard and walking through the five-storey
prayer hall, big enough to hold 200,000 people.
Afterwards, he met religious leaders from various faiths,
including Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus and others.
POLITICAL ISLAM
Indonesia is officially secular and most of its 220 million
Muslims practise a moderate form of Islam, although the country
has some vocal Islamist groups and has suffered in the past from
attacks by militants.
Pence is visiting Indonesia a day after the Indonesian
capital Jakarta elected a new Muslim governor who rode a wave of
conservative Islamist votes to defeat an incumbent Christian on
trial charged with blasphemy against the Koran.
Hardline Islamic groups on Wednesday night had celebrated
the election win at the Istiqlal mosque.
After meeting President Widodo, Pence said his
administration wanted fairer trade with Southeast Asia's biggest
economy. Indonesia is one of 16 countries under review for
having a trade surplus with the United States.
Official data from Indonesia's trade ministry puts total
trade between the countries at $23.44 billion in 2016, with
Indonesia recording a surplus of $8.84 billion. Indonesia mainly
exports textiles, footwear and seafood and mainly imports
aircraft, machinery and soybeans from America.
During a visit to the headquarters of the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, Pence confirmed that
President Trump will attend three regional summits in November:
a U.S.-ASEAN and East Asia summit in the Philippines and the
Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Vietnam.
He said the Trump administration would work with ASEAN on
security issues, trade and freedom of navigation in the South
China Sea. Beijing claims most of the South China Sea, but has
overlapping claims with a number of Southeast Asian countries.
STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
Pence arrived in Jakarta late on Wednesday from Japan where
he reassured Tokyo of a U.S. commitment to rein in North Korea's
nuclear and missile ambitions.
Washington had billed Pence's visit to Jakarta as a booster
for a strategic partnership between the world's second- and
third-largest democracies, but a raft of bilateral disputes with
U.S. companies could sap the goodwill from his trip.
Over the past six months, Indonesia has wrestled with mining
giant Freeport McMoRan, demanding the company divest 51 percent
of its shares in its Papua-based gold and copper mine, and has
demanded that Google Inc. settle unpaid taxes and fines of more
than $400 million. Jakarta also deleted JP Morgan from its list
of primary bond dealers after what was deemed a negative
research report.
Google declined to comment for this report and JPMorgan did
not respond to a request for comment.
Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama said: "This visit
is happening entirely independent of our current negotiations
with the government of Indonesia."
Widodo's approach to foreign policy has been led more by
economic interests than geopolitical considerations: he has
pursued increased trade and investment from China, but keeps a
diplomatic distance from Beijing and established a strategic
partnership with Washington under former President Barack Obama.
Widodo said at the joint news conference with Pence the two
countries would "increase the strategic partnership... which
will focus on cooperation and investments".
He said over the next month the two sides will form a team
to discuss the "management of bilateral trades and investment
based on the principle of a win-win solution".
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by
Bill Tarrant)